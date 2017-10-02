A team of investigators and engineers was headed to Canada yesterday to inspect an Airbus A380 superjumbo operated by Air France, which was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine explosion.



This photo on the Twitter account of @Bdaddy1391 shows the damaged engine of an Air France A380 superjumbo. Pic/AFP

The double-decker aircraft, carrying 496 passengers and 24 crew, had taken off from Paris on Saturday, bound for Los Angeles, and was several hours into the flight when the blowout occurred.

Passengers recounted hearing a loud bang followed by violent shaking, with video and photos posted on social media showing extensive damage to the outer starboard engine.

An Air France spokesman said yesterday that officials from France's BEA air crash investigation unit and engineers from Airbus and the US-based engine maker were flying to Goose Bay in eastern Canada where the plane landed. "All of the 520 people on board were evacuated with no injuries," said the spokesman.

Grounded for weeks

In 2010, a Qantas A380 was forced to make an emergency landing in Singapore when one of its Rolls-Royce engines failed, causing the airline to ground its fleet of the superjumbos for weeks.

10

No. of Airbus A380s operated by Air France