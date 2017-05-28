Navi Mumbai: Alert RPF constable saves two runaway kids in Turbhe

The alertness of an RPF police constable saved two runaway kids in Turbhe on Friday. Constable Ishwar Singh saw the CCTV footage of two kids roaming around without supervision on the platform



RPF Constable Ishwar Singh with the children and their mother

The alertness of an RPF police constable saved two runaway kids in Turbhe on Friday. Constable Ishwar Singh saw the CCTV footage of two kids roaming around without supervision on the platform. He apprehended them before they could board a local train and, on further inquiry, found that they had run way from home, as their mothers often shouted at them. The kids were later handed back to their mothers.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, when the boys, aged about seven each, were about to board a local Nerul-bound train. The boys, Rehan Akbar Raeen and Larib Munna Raeen, are residents of Baba Galli Turbhe Store, Turbhe. The cop called the mothers and asked them to come to the RPF post, Turbhe.

After verifying the required documents, RPF officials handed over both the kids to their mothers, and counselled the children as well.