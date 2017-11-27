Amsterdam-bound Indian man held with bullet at Delhi airport

An Amsterdam-bound Indian passenger was on Monday apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his bag, official sources said

The man, identified as Rajinder P, was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at about 12:40 AM when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a bullet-like object in his cabin luggage, they said.





A bullet were seized from the man's bag. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition, the sources said. He was travelling to Amsterdam, they said.



Carrying arms and ammunition on board an aircraft without authorisation is banned.