Author Anna Graham Hunter accuses Dustin of sexual harassment

Author Anna Graham Hunter has accused veteran Hollywood star Dustin Hoffman of sexually harassing her while she interned as a production assistant on the set of the television film 'The Death of a Salesman'.



Anna Hunter

In an article written for The Hollywood Reporter, Hunter included the notes that she took as a teenager detailing what transpired on the sets in the fives weeks she was there.

The author said she still feels conflicted about the incident and was encouraged not to talk about it at that time. "This is a story I've told so often I'm sometimes surprised when someone I know hasn't heard it. It begins, 'Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed me when I was 17''" she wrote. Hunter said she was a senior in high school in New York, interning as a production assistant. Hoffman asked her to give him a foot massage on her first day and she did.

"He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me. One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned. Then he said, "I'll have a hard-boiled egg... and a soft-boiled clitoris". "His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried. The first several times I told this story, I left out the soft-boiled clitoris. When I finally started including it, my voice sometimes broke. But it got easier."