Author Ruskin Bond is not too interested in politics

India's beloved author Ruskin Bond who has been enthralling readers for decades says he has never been too interested in politics and believes in being loyal to the country without any political affiliations. "I have never been bothered about what party is in power because my loyalties are to a country and not to a political party.



Ruskin Bond

"I am basically loyal to India," Bond said. The octogenarian writer was speaking at the Penguin Fever held yesterday at the India Habitat Centre here. Sifting through his childhood memories, Bond talked about his "addiction" of chaat at the shop near the clock tower in Dehradun.

He recalled an unsuccessful attempt to register himself in the Limca Book of Records despite having gorged on as many as 32 aloo tikkis. "At the age of 16, I made a bet with my friends that I could eat the maximum number of tikkis at the shop. "After I won the bet, I submitted the record to the Limca Book of Records but they refused to publish it," he said.

Bond has always been passionate about food. He said he loved binging on chocolates, golgappas, cutlets and curry puffs. He remembered being locked in the bathroom by his grandmother and getting out four hours later covered in chocolate "from head to toe". "She locked me up not realising that my mother had stored a big box of Cadbury chocolates on the shelf.

"I nibbled around 12 bars in a go like a rat," he chuckled. Bond also talked about his upcoming book, "Looking For The Rainbow", which talks about his time in Delhi and his relations with his mother and step-father. The writer reminisced Connaught Place being the only place in Delhi to enjoy food and watch cinema. "I have always had a soft spot for Delhi since I have spent some wonderful days with my father here. When my father wouldn't be around, I used to spend most my time reading lots of books here," he said.The book will hit stands next month.