BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj indirectly blames Muslims for population boom in India

Sakshi Maharaj booked for communal remark in the wake of recent SC verdict



Sakshi Maharaj has justified his outburst saying he was not speaking at a BJP convention. Pic/PTI



Meerut: BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj has indirectly blamed Muslims for the population growth in the country, sparking a controversy barely four days after Supreme Court made it illegal to seek votes in the name of religion or caste."

As the comments by the MP from Unnao in poll-bound UP drew strong condemnation on Saturday from opposition parties, BJP distanced itself from the outburst made at a 'sant sammelan' here on Friday.

"Those with four wives and 40 children are responsible for the population increase in the country. Hindus are not responsible for the increase in population," he said.

Asked about the comments, BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Such statements or views are not of either BJP or government. We have nothing to do with such statements."

An FIR was lodged against Maharaj in Meerut on Saturday for his remark on population control under Sections 298, 188, 295A and 153b, and the ECâÂÂhas sought a report.

BJP leader's communal statements draw flak from other parties

KC Mittal, AICC secretary (legal dept)

'Sakshi Maharaj's speech based on caste and religion is very offensive. Action must be taken against him and BJP'





















KC Tyagi, JD-U leader

'They (BJP) are making derogatory comments against one section of the society. This is a criminal act and against the MCC'