BJP will try to come to power in Odisha in 2019: Venkaiah Naidu

Bhubaneswar: BJP leader and Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said the party, which had done well in the recent rural elections in Odisha, would try to come to power there in the next election.

"We will try to come to power in Odisha in 2019," Naidu told reporters.

Referring to the by-election in Kanthi Dakshin Assembly seat, he said, "The BJP has come to the second position in Bengal, while CPM has been pushed to the third. The party is growing under the leadership of Narendra Modi and results of recent elections in several states had gone in our favour."

Naidu said the focus of the BJP national executive meeting would be on welfare schemes and policies of Modi. The Opposition has no agenda, leadership, unity and clarity, he added.