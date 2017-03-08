Blast in Ujjain-Bhopal passenger train injures 10 people



People attend to an injured person after the blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. Pic/PTI

Shajapur: At least 10 persons were injured yesterday, three of them seriously, in a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in the district, a railway official said.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said that "the initial investigation sugests the blast is a terror attack and investigation is underway to unravel the conspiracy behind the incident."

Three persons have been detained in connection with the blast. "It (the blast) was carried out by planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)," Madhya Pradesh Inspector General (IG) Intelligence, Makrand Deoskar said.

"We have detained three suspects from Piparia town in Hoshangabad district while checking vehicles," he said and confirmed that they have been detained in connection with the blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. To a question whether any terror outfit's name has cropped up during initial investigations, he said, "I am unable to say anything right now on the issue. But we have detained three persons and they are being interrogated."

"Ten persons were injured in the blast and the condition of three of them is serious," Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager, Manoj Sharma said.