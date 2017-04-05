Blind elephant banned from parading in festival in Ernakulam

Representational picture

Kochi: Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, an elephant known for its height, is temporarily banned from parading in festivals in Ernakulam district.

An order in this regard has been issued by Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, District Administration officials said here today.



The elephant is banned from parading as it is partially blind and as per the elephant parade rules, it is unlawful to parade blind elephants.

The step is taken to ensure the safety and security of the people attending the festivals, they said. Earlier, Heritage Animal Taskforce, a state-based animal rights campaigner, had alleged that Thechikottukavu Ramachandran which is being paraded in temple festivals, has a track history of killing 11 people and three elephants.



Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, a crowd puller in temple festivals across the state, is an elephant owned by a temple Devaswom in Thrissur district.