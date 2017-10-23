After failing to initiate proper waste management and segregation in their housing societies, over 150 Advanced Locality Managements (ALMs) are facing de-registration from the civic body.

Recently, the BMC de-registered 56 ALMs across the city. ALMs, comprising groups of citizens, were formed to assist the BMC and coordinate with them on civic issues, especially on waste management. An official from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said, "During a survey, we found that at least 719 ALMs were inactive. They are not taking any steps towards composting their society's garbage. We have disbanded 56 ALMs already and have issued a notice to 150 others." The official added that the BMC would now begin the process of forming new ALMs that will take part in the new initiative of segregation of waste and composting in their premises.



After the Centre's directive, BMC had asked societies to submit their waste-processing plan. File pic

Earlier, following the Centre's directive, the civic body had set an October 2 deadline to bulk waste generators, like societies and commercial establishments that produce 200 kg wet waste daily or have an area of 20,000 square metres. However, by October 2 only 470 housing societies came forward and set up waste processing units in their premises. Most of the bulk generators have expressed several issues in starting waste management units. Taking note of the difficulties and problems of societies, the civic body had agreed to give them an extension. An official from the SWM department said, "We have also set up a help desk to guide citizens on waste management."