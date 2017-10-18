In light of the Elphinstone Road station stampede tragedy, commuters at Kurla station, who have to fight heavy pedestrian traffic during peak hours daily, have demanded the BMC to implement the much-delayed Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) near the western part of the station.

Kurla station, which is connected to both, the Central and Harbour lines, witnesses a footfall of over five lakh commuters daily. The SATIS project, aimed at easing vehicular and pedestrian movement at Kurla station, was first proposed nearly two years ago. However, there has been no significant progress in the project yet. The project involves constructing a skywalk, foot overbridges and parking lots for autos, taxis and buses. Improvement of existing roads and relocation of hawkers are also part of the scheme.



Kurla station, which is connected to both, the Central and Harbour lines, witnesses a footfall of over five lakh commuters daily. File Pic

In February 2015, mid-day had first reported about civic body's in-principle approval of SATIS in Kurla after NCP corporator Saida Khan had moved a proposal for the same. "It has been two years since the civic body first assured to start SATIS in Kurla. Are officials waiting for a tragedy like that in Elphinstone to happen in Kurla?" Khan asked.

After speaking to locals, Khan has also written a letter to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta to hold a meeting on the issue and speed up the work.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L Ward (Kurla), Ajitkumar Ambi said, "We held a few meetings with agencies involved in the project. Once a consultant is appointed, we will get to know about the cost and other details related to the project."

2009 Year when SATIS was initiated at Thane station