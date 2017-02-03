BMC Polls: Congress workers clash over lack of communication

The BMC polls will be held in less than 20 days, but the Congress' internal troubles show no signs of abating. In a midnight meeting at the Lalit Hotel in Andheri, Congress candidates huddled together and expressed discontent at the tickets given to contenders. They also alleged that senior Congress leaders have joined hands with Shiv Sena to weaken the party.

Senior Congress leaders like Mohammed Arif Khan, vice-president of MPCC, Sanjay Nirupam, president of MRCC and Priya Dutt were part of the meeting. Dr Pushpa Ahirwar, VP of Mumbai Mahila Congress and former chairperson of BMC Public Health Committee, said, "Leaders are making the wrong choices. Certain leaders have certainly tied up with Sena to defeat the Congress. By choosing the right candidates, they can win the election, but inexperienced candidates, who no one knows, are being chosen."

Hundreds of Congress supporters meanwhile, gathered to determine if they were getting tickets. They complained that there was a lack of communication between the leaders and workers.