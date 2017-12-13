BMC to teach Mumbai school kids about waste management

As part of a pilot project, BMC will reach out to 40 schools in D Ward; will create awareness on waste treatment

After roping in societies for effective waste management, the BMC has now decided to reach out to schoolchildren. As part of a new drive, called My Garbage, My Responsibility, the civic body will hold awareness programmes in schools on waste and garbage treatment, and how to keep the surroundings clean.

The pilot project will begin in areas like Charni Road. Representation pic

The pilot project will begin at schools in D ward, which includes areas like Charni Road, Grant Road and Tardeo. Speaking about the initiative, Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner, D Ward, said, "Today's student is tomorrow's citizen. Hence, we have taken the decision of including students in this drive. If children are given cleanliness and hygiene lessons from now, there will be many positive changes in the future. Children can create an impact at home and among their neighbours by instilling new ways of thinking regarding waste management."

The BMC will be meeting students of around 40 schools in the D Ward. Principals of these schools have already been sent letters regarding the drive.

The BMC has been taking up different initiatives in order to keep the city clean. Earlier this year, the civic body had asked housing societies to start waste management plants within their own premises.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go