British novelist and short story writer Kazuo Ishiguro, has been awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy announced.

British writer
This photo taken on September 13, 2010 shows British author Kazuo Ishiguro posing during the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival in Guess Portrait Studio at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Toronto, Canada. Pic/AFP

 

Kazuo Ishiguro, is best known for his novels "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go"