GoAir adds 15 flights in winter schedule

Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday said that it has added 15 flights to its network during the current winter schedule. According to the airline, starting October 29, 2017, GoAir operated its first daily flight between Jammu and Leh and also increased frequencies between Mumbai and Patna and Delhi to Chandigarh amongst other sectors.



With the introduction of the winter schedule, GoAir has increased its operations by 26 percent to 1,544 flights per week

"This is in sync keeping in mind the response to growing demand from the corporate travellers and upcoming holidays for leisure travellers," the airline said in a statement.

With the introduction of the winter schedule, the airline has increased its operations by 26 percent to 1,544 flights per week.