Business as usual in Catalonia despite calls for civil disobedience

Work resumed normally in Catalonia and calm reigned on the streets on Monday despite calls for civil disobedience from secessionist politicians, in early signs the direct rule imposed to stop an independence bid from Spain was taking hold.



A man carries a Spanish flag and a placard reading 'victory'. Pic/AFP

The lack of unrest came as a relief for financial markets, which rose. The main civic groups behind the pro-independence campaign had called for widespread civil disobedience, and said that public sector workers such as teachers, firefighters and the police should refuse orders from the central authorities.

But most workers started their working day at 9 a.m. local time as normal and there was no sign of widespread absenteeism. Most sacked Catalan leaders remained ambiguous on Monday and stopped short of directly defying Spain's authority. There were no signs of any spontaneous demonstrations taking place.