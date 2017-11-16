Bypoll is a litmus test for Former Congress leader Narayan Rane

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane will face yet another test in the legislative council bypoll which has been necessitated because of his resignation from the upper house. While the BJP and some independents will support him, the Congress and Shiv Sena will oppose him. In this situation, NCP will play a crucial role in deciding his fate.



Narayan Rane

After quitting the Congress, Rane floated his own political party, Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh (MSP), which formally joined the BJP-led NDA. Rane’s next aim is to get a ministerial berth as well as a seat in the upper house. But the Sena and a section within BJP don’t want him inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet.

It is said that Fadnavis has postponed Cabinet expansion in view of posturing by Rane's detractors, and also to wait for former sainik-congressman to make a cut in the council bypoll. If Rane loses, Fadnavis will be under further pressure to not draft him in his team.

Odds not in Rane’s favour

With only one seat going to polls, the 288 members of the state Assembly will vote for the candidates in the fray. But not all will vote for Rane, especially the Shiv Sena, which is the ex-CM’s prime target. In the house of 288, BJP has 122 seats, Congress 42, NCP 41 and Sena 63.

BJP alone cannot make Rane a winner without Sena’s support. Other than some 20 MLAs from smaller parties and independents, Rane will need votes from the NCP and Congress camps. Rane will have to depend on his friends in all parties to win the crucial seat.

State NCP president, Sunil Tatkare, told media on Wednesday that his party would decide only after discussing elections with Congress which is expected to field its candidate against Rane. Sources said the Sena would also contest the bypoll just to make things difficult for Rane who has lost two Assembly polls in Konkan and Mumbai to Sena.

Other than BJP, Rane’s son Nitesh and Kalidas Kalamkar are expected to defy Congress whip and vote for the ex-CM. Since it will be secret ballot, they would not invite any disciplinary action. But secret ballot also means that there would be horse-trading.

Also see: These Mumbai tantriks raped women on the pretext of 'healing' them