China again hints at blocking UN ban on Masood Azhar

China on Monday once again made it clear that it will continue to block India's move to put a ban on Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar, citing 'disagreements' in the United Nations Committee related to terrorism issues in this particular case.



Masood Azhar

"We have elaborated on China's position many times at request. The relevant Security Council resolutions have clear stipulations on the mandate of the 1267 Committee and explicit requirements for the listing criteria of terrorist organizations or individuals," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told the reporters, during a press conference in Beijing.

"China always maintains that on the listing matter, the 1267 Committee shall uphold the principle of objectivity, impartiality and professionalism and make its decisions by consensus among its members on the basis of solid evidence," Hua added.

In August, China extended by three months a block it had put on the proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist after obstructing the move in February. The block is due to expire on Thursday.

The Chinese spokesperson made it clear that they had proposed the technical hold so that more time was given to the Committee for deliberations and to all relevant parties for further consultations.

"Regrettably however, the Committee has yet to reach a consensus. The action we took at the 1267 Committee, which was meant to uphold the authority and validity of the Committee, accorded with the resolutions of the Security Council and the rules of procedure of the Committee and showcased a responsible attitude," Hua said.

"China would remain in communication and coordination with all relevant parties in line with the resolutions of the Security Council and the rules of procedure of the 1267 Committee," Hua added.

When asked if China is resorting to block the move repeatedly at the behest of Pakistan, Hua said, "In light of an absence of consensus on this matter within the 1267 Committee, China acted to protect the authority and validity of the Committee, which met the rules of procedure of the Committee and just best showcased our sense of responsibility. We would remain in communication and coordination with all relevant parties in line with the resolutions of the Security Council and the rules of procedure of the 1267 Committee."

Defending Pakistan on terrorism, Hua said, "Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. We support Pakistan in carrying out counter-terrorism actions based on its own national conditions."

Earlier in June, China insisted that India provide "solid evidence" against the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief.

However, India's permanent representative to the United Nation, last month said that India will not sit idle till Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief is brought to justice.