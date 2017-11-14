Church of England frees school children from gender norms to combat homophobic bullying

From tiaras to tutus, firemen's helmet and superhero cloaks, boys and girls should wear what they want without conforming to gender stereotypes, the Church of England said on Monday, in a bid to combat homophobic bullying in schools.



Representation pic

The Church said schools should be a safe haven for play and exploration, and children's behaviour should not be labelled "problematic just because it does not conform to gender stereotypes".

"Children should be at liberty to explore the possibilities of who they might be without judgement or derision," the Church said in a report sent its 4,700 faith schools outlining ways to tackle LGBT bullying.

"For example, a child may choose the tutu, princess's tiara and heels and/or the fireman's helmet, tool belt and superhero cloak without expectation or comment," it added. Although Britain is one of a handful of countries where LGBT people have equal constitutional rights, activists say abuse remains rife.