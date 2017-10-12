From Borivli to Mumbai Central, the ongoing Metro construction has sent citizens in a tizzy. It is now allegedly disturbing the underground utility network of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



The main sewage line near Maratha Mandir is damaged and dirty water is spilling onto the ground. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The citizens have complained about damaged water pipeline and sewer line, owing to Metro construction work. Around 4.30 pm on October 7, a 900-millimetre water pipeline, which is around 6 metres below the ground level, burst near the Oberoi Tower in Borivli East. Because of this, residents have not received any drinking water supply for almost three days. When the water started to trickle in on Tuesday, it was contaminated.

Is MMRDA unaware?

Annoyed residents blamed the Metro VII construction work for this damage. "We have been struggling to get drinking water for almost three days. Even on Tuesday, when the flow began, we received contaminated water for almost half the day," said Tejas Shah, Borivli East resident.

Dilip Kawathkar, joint project director, MMRDA said, "The usual trial pit was taken up to 4 metres [deep] to ensure no utility [was damaged] but this water pipeline was around 6 metres, hence we had no idea about its presence." He added, "The repair operation took three days because the area was full of other utilities."

SoBo problems

Down south, near the Maratha Mandir theatre, corporator Rais Shaikh who is also the Samajwadi Party group leader in BMC has alleged the main sewage line of the area is damaged and dirty water is spilling onto the ground, further flooding the area near Maratha Mandir along with other areas. A spokesperson from MMRC said, "Our contractors undertook necessary action and immediately alerted BMC to undertake necessary repairs, which will be completed by tomorrow [Thursday] morning." A senior BMC official said, "We have received a complaint but we are yet to identify if the damage is caused because of the Metro work. Until we identify the exact location of the damage, it will be difficult to comment."

