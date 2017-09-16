Compatriot stabs to death prominent PIO doctor in Kansas



Achutha Reddy

A prominent Indian-American doctor and yoga enthusiast has been killed allegedly by a compatriot who chased and stabbed him multiple times near his psychiatric clinic in the US state of Kansas, police said.

Achutha Reddy, 57, who hailed from Telangana, was found dead with multiple knife wounds in an alley behind his Holistic Psychiatric Services clinic in East Wichita city on Wednesday, police said. One of his patients, 21-year-old Umar Rashid Dutt, also an Indian-American, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Reddy was pronounced dead on the scene by the police, Lt Todd Ojile section commander of the homicide division at the Wichita Police Department said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday evening.

The accused man was found at a country club after a security guard reported a suspicious person sitting in a car in the parking lot with blood on his clothes. Ojile said the reason for the murder has not been ascertained yet. Umar has been held on $1 million bond.