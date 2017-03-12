Congress saves face, avoids total drubbing

BJP fails to touch the halfway mark, but assembly still hung; Chief Minister Parsekar resigns
Panaji: BJP suffered acute reverses in Goa where it won 13 seats in the 40-member house as the results threw a hung Assembly, with Congress emerging as the single largest party with 17 seats.
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and the Independents won three each and NCP got one seat.
Big Loser
Laxmikant Parsekar
Mandrem constituency Votes: 7,000 votes Lost to: Dayanand Sopte (Cong)
