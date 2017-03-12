Congress saves face, avoids total drubbing

BJP fails to touch the halfway mark, but assembly still hung; Chief Minister Parsekar resigns

Panaji: BJP suffered acute reverses in Goa where it won 13 seats in the 40-member house as the results threw a hung Assembly, with Congr­ess emerging as the single lar­gest party with 17 seats.

Maharashtra­wadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and the Independents won three each and NCP got one seat.

Big Loser

Laxmikant Parsekar

Mandrem constituency Votes: 7,000 votes Lost to: Dayanand Sopte (Cong)