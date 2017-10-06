A trombay resident, who called the police control room to complain about loud music in his locality, received abusive calls in return on two separate occasions from a man who identified himself as a cop attached with the Trombay police.

The victim, Shakeel Shaikh, a social activist, has now decided to take up the matter with the police.

Shakeel Shaikh, the complainant

Shaikh said that he called the control room around 10.45 pm last night to complain about loud noise coming from Maharashtra Nagar. A few minutes later, at 10.56 pm, an officer from the local police called him back and took the details of his complaint.

"Later, at 11.04 pm, a man called me from a mobile number and introduced himself as constable Chande from the Trombay police station. He asked me to visit the beat chowkie of Trombay police. When I told him that I did not want my identity to be revealed, he began abusing me. He then told me that if I wasn't interested in filing a complaint, I should call the control room again and tell them that everything was fine now."

However, a few minutes later, at 11.08 pm, Shaikh claims he once again got a call from the same person. "He just kept abusing me for no reason. I have recorded the entire conversation and will file a complaint."

Mumbai Police Spokesperson Deepak Deoraj said, "We have not yet received an official complaint in the matter. Once we get the complaint, we will look into it."