Cops find one SSC answer sheet from the last missing bundle of 150

The Dahisar police have started a combing operation in the national park forest area to locate the still missing SSC science papers' bundle, with more than 40 people, including 25 policemen, conducting a search for the last two days. The police got a tiny bit of success today when they managed to find one answer sheet out of the total 150 missing.

The combing operation started yesterday and is continuing today. Two to three kilometres have been searched by the group so far. "More than 40 people, including locals and policemen, have been going through the forest area.

Today, we got success when we found one answer sheet; it was lying 500 metres from the spot where the accused had said they had hidden the bundle," said an officer.

Three subjects' bundles (516 answer sheets) had been stolen, of which the police found two on Saturday — history and Sanskrit — after catching the four who had stolen them from the Isra Vidyalaya High School on April 3 to sell the papers and get money to fund their drug habit. The accused had panicked on seeing that the answer sheets were unchecked, and then, dumped the bundles in the national park jungle. Of the four accused, two are minors, studying in a school in the area.