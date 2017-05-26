Bikers throw Nashik businessman off bridge to his death during scuffle

Reprimanded for speeding by 53-year-old businessman, three scooter riders get into an ugly scuffle with him and push him off Bhiwandi bridge to his death



A Nashik businessman died after being thrown off a bridge in Kongaon, Bhiwandi, allegedly when a fight broke out with three scooter riders Wednesday night. Asad Sayed, 53, had visited Dombivli on work and was driving back home to Nashik with two others in an Ertiga car around 9.30 pm last night when the incident occured.

He was on the Kongaon bridge in Bhiwandi when a speeding Activa scooter, with three riders, overtook him. Sayed shouted out a reprimand, which did not go down well with the trio. The riders pulled over a little ahead and got off to intimidate Sayed. The businessman, too, got out of his car and an argument ensued. The spat soon turned into a scuffle, during which the scooter riders allegedly pushed Sayed off the bridge railing.

Sayed landed more than 10 feet below in a mangrove marsh, while the alleged perpetrators ran away.

He was rushed by his friends to Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Jaywant Boisar, a colleague who was in the car with Sayed, said, “There were two riders on an Activa and one on a bike. They raced past us causing a ruckus, so Sayed shouted out at them. When they were arguing with Sayed, he said he was sorry and asked them to let us pass, but they suddenly pushed him off the bridge.”

An official at Kalyan police station said that during the commotion, none of Sayed’s friends had the presence of mind to note down the scooter’s licence number. “A case has been registered under section 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. Investigation is underway and we are preparing sketches of the perpetrators. We have spoken to the victim’s family.”

The official suspected that the alleged killers belonged to the area where the incident occurred.