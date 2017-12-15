Criminal tracking system to be launched in Goa on Dec 19: CM

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today informed the state Legislative Assembly that Crime Criminal Tracking and Networking System (CCTNS) will be launched in the state on December 19 that will provide data about the criminals from across the count

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today informed the state Legislative Assembly that Crime Criminal Tracking and Networking System (CCTNS) will be launched in the state on December 19 that will provide data about the criminals from across the country.



Parrikar was responding to a calling attention motion moved by Congress legislator Pratapsinh Rane, in which he expressed concerns over the increasing cases of dacoities and thefts, with people migrating from other parts of the country found involved in it.

"Crime Criminal Tracking and Networking System is being launched in the state on December 19, through which information about the crimes and criminals from across the country would be available for sharing," Parrikar said. "All police stations are being connected with this network," he added.

Presenting the figures in the House, Parrikar said this year there has been a decrease in the cases of dacoity in the state as compared to 2016. "And this year, the police have achieved 100 per cent detection," he said.

The chief minister admitted that there is a marginal increase of 4.8 per cent in theft cases. He said that apart from preventing and detecting crime, Goa Police have been creating awareness among people to get the tenant forms filled up to know their (tenants') antecedents.

Stating that the measures for prevention and detection of crimes are taken up on a regular basis, Parrikar said that night patrolling has been intensified. "All suspects, former convicts and history sheeters are kept under constant surveillance," the CM added.

