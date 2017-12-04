Cyclone Ockhi: 600 fishermen rescued, 19 reported dead

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to 19 even as more than 600 fishermen, stranded at sea off the state's coast, were rescued, official sources said on Sunday

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to 19 even as more than 600 fishermen, stranded at sea off the state's coast, were rescued, official sources said on Sunday. The severe cyclonic storm 'Ockhi' lay centred over east central and south east central Arabian Sea, they said.



Families of fishermen wait for those who are yet to return home at Vizhinjam harbour, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala climbed to 19, with six more bodies being recovered, the sources said. Eleven of the dead are from the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram. On Saturday, six bodies were recovered, taking the toll from seven to 13. An India Meteorological department bulletin said 'Ockhi' has moved further north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours.

