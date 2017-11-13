Donal Trump talks Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong in Sunday Twitter dump

US Prez, who has been relatively quiet on Twitter since leaving Washington, puts out half-a-dozen tweets ahead of his welcoming ceremony in Hanoi

US President Donald Trump unleashed a Twitter storm from his Asia tour yesterday, slamming "haters and fools" playing politics with US-Russia ties and declaring that he would never describe North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un as "short and fat". Trump took a fresh swipe at critics of his efforts to forge a close working relationship with Putin. "When will all the haters and fools out there realise that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing," he tweeted, adding, "There (sic) always playing politics — bad for our country.



Donald Trump. pics/AFP

I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!" Trump's Sunday morning tweets also focused on North Korea and its nuclear weapons ambitions that have been a dominant theme on each leg of his Asia tour. Taking exception to descriptions by North Korean officials and state media of him as an "old" man, Trump declared himself disappointed by what he took to be a personal attack from the North's young leader.



Vladimir Putin & Kim Jong U

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Trump said, adding, "Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!"