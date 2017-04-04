Donald Trump donates 1st quarter salary to National Park Service

Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump donated the first quarter of his presidential salary -- a total of $78,333 -- to the National Park Service, the White House announced.

At his daily press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer displayed the cheque with Trump's donation and handed it to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Efe news reported.

The National Park Service, which celebrated its centennial last year, is tasked with protecting and maintaining the country's national parks and monuments, including US battlefields and Trump is "proud" to contribute part of his yearly salary to that "important mission", Spicer said.

The White House had announced in March that Trump was going to fulfill his promise to donate his salary as President, which amounts to a gross of $400,000 per year.

During the election campaign, the mogul promised that if he won last November's presidential balloting, he would either donate his salary or return it to the Department of the Treasury.

Trump's fortune amounts to as much at $3.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.