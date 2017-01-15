Donald Trump hints at lifting sanctions against Russia

President-elect also said that Beijing should show faith in trade practices for him to commit to ‘One China’ policy



Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on Wednesday at Trump Tower in New York. Pic/AFP

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at lifting sanctions against Russia and said he was not committed to the longstanding ‘One-China’ policy.

The incoming President, who is scheduled to take office on January 20, suggested he would be open to lifting sanctions against Russia if Moscow proved helpful in battling terrorists and reaching other goals important to the US.

Trump said he will keep the sanctions, imposed by the Obama administration on Moscow for its alleged cyber attacks to influence last year’s US presidential election, “at least for a period of time”.

He said he would not commit to ‘One China’, until he saw progress from Beijing in its currency and trade practices.