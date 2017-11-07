Donald Trump: Time for strategic patience with North Korea over



Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) attend a joint press conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Monday. Pic/AFP

The time for "strategic patience" with North Korea is over, US President Donald Trump warned on Monday, after winning Japan's backing for his policy of considering all options to rein in the rogue state. Trump described the North's nuclear programme as "a threat to the civilised world and international peace and stability" on the second day of his Asia tour dominated by the crisis. The President has signalled in the past that Washington could look beyond a diplomatic solution to the North's nuclear weapons ambitions and consider military intervention.

Under former President Barack Obama, the US had ruled out engaging the North until it made a tangible commitment to de-nuclearisation.