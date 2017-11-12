Donald Trump: Vladimir Putin 'didn't meddle' in US election



Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump yesterday said Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin told him that "he didn't meddle" in US elections. Trump's relationship with Moscow has stalked the first year of his presidency, with key former aides under a US investigation for alleged collaboration with the Kremlin. Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and an associate are under house arrest on charges including conspiracy to launder money, linked to the investigation into allegations that the campaign colluded with Russia.