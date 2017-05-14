Double trouble for Arvind Kejriwal in PWD scam, ACB grills six engineers



Kapil Mishra, (right) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Pics/PTI

Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Saturday interrogated six engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) in connection with an alleged corruption of R10 crore, involving CM Arvind Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal.

"We have questioned six engineers of the PWD," ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena confirmed, but he refused to share details. The ACB action follows filing of three cases on May 9 against Bansal and senior PWD officers in connection with the alleged graft charge.

Meanwhile, the BJP flagged a new issue against Kejriwal, alleging corruption in the Public Works Department (PWD) and demanded that he resign on grounds of morality. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, waving a letter from an "assistant engineer" to Delhi Police, said the official alleged he has been getting life threats.