A 65-year-old woman, who had sought shelter outside an ATM kiosk at Kalyan, died after she was electrocuted. The women, a vegetable vendor, had gone to the kiosk after it suddenly started raining.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Sakubai Waghmare, 65, is a resident of Vikas Colony in Kalyan west and ran a stall at Khadakpada. "The incident took place on Sunday morning around 11.40 am. When it suddenly started raining, Waghmare ran to the nearest place, which happened to be an Axis Bank ATM kiosk. She was standing under the airconditioner outside the kiosk and must have touched some loose wire and was electrocuted. She was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared dead," said a senior officer from Khadakpada police station on condition of anonymity.

The Khadakpada police station has registered an accidental death case. "Waghmare's son Prakash registered a case with us. We have informed the power supply company as well as Axis Bank officials about the incident. We will take action once we find out the exact reason for the electrocution," the officer said.