Endangered green sea turtle rescued in Palghar

In yet another case, an injured green sea turtle was found at Gholwad beach in Palghar on Friday. The Gholwad range of the Dahanu Forest Division received a distress call after which the turtle was taken to the Turtle and Wildlife Treatment Center, Dahanu. Veterinarian Dr Dinesh Vinherkar, who is currently treating the turtle, said, "It's about 2.5 feet long and is extremely weak. We have started the vitamin therapy and other medication." While the exact reason for the injury is yet to be ascertained, doctors speculate that it might have got trapped in the fishing net and injured itself.



The green sea turtle on the Palghar shore

During the medical examination, it was found that there was a barnacle (parasite) attached to the upper and lower surface of its body. It is said that barnacles can cement themselves to the sea turtle to such an extent that it can disable its flippers making it unable to swim. "We have started removing the barnacles because they are harmful. Until the turtle recovers, it would not be released in the sea," he added. The doctors and staff attached to the centre will conduct three swimming tests, and only if the turtle passes the rounds, will it be released in the sea.



The turtle being treated at Dahanu's Turtle and Wildlife Treatment Centre

Seeing red

According to The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, the green sea turtle is an endangered species. Migratory by nature, it is found in tropical and sub-tropical waters. Although international trade in green turtles is prohibited by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), they are still widely consumed, both legally and illegally. The use of Turtle Excluder Devices in many trawl fisheries has resulted in a drop in incidental catch of this species. However, it remains a significant threat globally.