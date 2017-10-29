Excise Department conducts raid in eight Kalyan Dhabas selling illegal alcohol

The Excise Department has conducted a raid at eight different Dhaba's in Kalyan. The Dhaba's were violating the norms and were selling liquor illegally to customers on daily basis. The eight dhabas are situated near Birla college and Agarwal college in Khadakpada area of Kalyan west. The eight different dhaba's includes green spice, Sandeep, Jagdamba, Sai Dhaba, Om Sai, Mahadev NX, Sai Udyan and Sai Malhar. Ravi Kiran Kohle, Deputy Superintendent of State Excise department, Thane said, "We have arrested around 12 people and conducted a raid at eight different dhabas. The 12 arrested includes the owner, men at the cash counter and waiters. Around 8 people including the Dhaba owner are still absconding."



Representational Pic

A case has been registered against them under the Bombay Prohibition Act and further, the accused were produce in court. "We have seized a total liqour of worth Rs 13,000 from the spot and found that almost all the dhabas don't have a liquor license. During the raid we found that few of them were selling liquor, while other dhabas allowed customers to purchase alcohol from wine shops and consume it there along with their food," added Kohle. The excise department conducted the raid at eight places at a time so that the dhabas cannot alert one another. "We received information about the dhabas violating the norms and are based near colleges and schools. Hence, taking action was necessary at the time."

Harrison Dmello, an activist from Kalyan who has filed a PIL against excise officer said, "The excise department officials are hand-in-glove with the dhaba and hotel owners. Why don't they conduct a raid at the hotels that sell the liquor and that are located in the radius of 500 meters from the highway."