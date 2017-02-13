Five held for murdering MLM bizman over Rs 39 lakh dues





Police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with the abduction and murder of a 36-year-old man last July, apparently after he failed to return Rs 39 lakh the accused had invested in his multi-layer-marketing business. Sachin Mohite was kidnapped and killed on July 11 and his decomposed body was found in Padgaon Vaitarana creek in Palghar district, following which Safale Police had registered an accidental death case on July 14, an official said.



Police cracked the case after the unit-III of crime branch arrested Satyakumar Panigrahi alias Dhirenkumar Pillai (37), Sandeep Kumbhar (39), Kapil Jadhav (32), Mallya Jagvandu Barik alias Babu (33) and Aklak Irshad Hussain Khan alias Chand (44). Mohite and his friend were kidnapped on July 11 from Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district as the accused harboured a grudge against him over his failure to return their investment.



According to an official, Mohite and his friend were taken to Manor in Palghar district, where they were thrashed by the accused. He said the accused threw Mohite into a river after he passed out due to the bashing, but allowed Mohite's friend to go. Mohite's family didn't approach the police as they thought he might be on a business tour as he used to remain out of town on such visits, said Crime Branch unit-III senior inspector Sunil Mane.



The investigation into Mohite's whereabouts gathered steam after his friend approached the police and disclosed the matter. After tracing Mohite's body, police reached his family members and subsequently to the accused, the official said. "It was revealed during their interrogation that the motive behind the crime was Rs 39 lakh which were invested in his (Mohite's) MLM business," Mane said. DCP Crime Vinay Rathod said, "With the help of human intelligence and technical analysis for more than 45 days, we arrested the five persons today in this mysterious murder case."



A court has remanded them in police custody till February 17 and further investigation is on, he added.