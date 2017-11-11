Five women accuse comedian Louis CK of masturbating in front of them

The buzz about Louis C K's sexual misconduct has been the thing of legend, that is, until now. For years, rumours surrounding the 50-year-old actor and his behaviour towards women have circulated through the entertainment industry, but now, the New York Times got five women on the record about his sexual misconduct in an expose.



Louis C K. Pic/AFP

The report, which came out just hours after the premiere for the comedian's new film 'I Love You Daddy' was nixed, alleged that he exposed himself and masturbated in front of two female comedians in 2002, masturbated while speaking to a female comedian over the phone in 2003 and sought permission to masturbate in front of another comedian in 2005.

Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, comedians Rebecca Corry, Abby Schachner and one more came forward to spill the beans on how he crossed a line into sexual misconduct.

Goodman and Wolov claimed that C K invited them to his room, completely undressed himself and began masturbating in front of them, while Schachner said that when she called to invite him to one of her shows in 2003, she could hear him masturbate over the phone. Corry also told the NYT that C K had asked her if he could masturbate in front of her when they were preparing to feature on a television pilot together in 2005.