Focus on Rajasthani women's literacy instead of 'Padmavati': Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday took a dig at those criticising Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati", saying the controversy over the film is an opportunity to focus on the condition of Rajasthani women and education is more important than "ghoonghats" or head veils.



"Agree totally. The 'Padmavati' controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today and not just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan's female literacy among lowest. Education more important 'thang Hoog hats'," Tharoor said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Tharoor said: "Just realised that dreaded autocorrect has changed "than goonghats" to "thang hoong hats". Apologies. When I hit "tweet" I was still seeing the correct words I'd typed."

"Padmavati", set to release on December 1, has been the subject of controversy with some groups, mainly Rajput, claiming the film distorts history and is a wrong portrayal of queen Padmavati, a contention Bhansali has denied.

Tharoor's comments also come after BJP member Arjun Gupta, a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) advisory panel, in a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Bhansali must be punished for "treason".

The Supreme Court has refused to ban the release of the movie.