Food prices rises by 6.06 per cent

An exponential rise in food and fuel prices pushed India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices to 3.93 percent for November, official data showed on Thursday. According to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the wholesale price index (WPI) accelerated to 3.93 per cent in November from 3.59 per cent during October and 1.82 per cent during November 2016.



Representational Pic

On a sequential basis, the expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 percent of the WPI's total weightage, edged higher by 5.28 percent, from an increase of 3.33 percent in October.

The prices of food articles rose by 6.06 per cent from an acceleration of 4.30 per cent in October.

In terms of food prices, the YoY (Year-over-year) wholesale inflation rate for onion was higher by 178.19 percent, whereas for potatoes it plunged by (-)40.73 percent.

In contrast, the overall vegetable prices in November rose by 59.80 percent, against a fall of (-)17.31 percent in the same month a year ago.

As per data, wheat became cheaper by (-)5.75 percent on YoY basis and the prices of pulses came down by (-)35.48 percent, but paddy became dearer by 2.90 percent.

