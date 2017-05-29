Former Greek PM Konstantinos Mitsotakis dies at 98



A file photo taken on December 20, 2001 shows former Greek Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis holding a candle during a vigil in Athens. Constantine Mitsotakis died on May 29, 2017 at age 98. Pic/AFP



Athens: Former Greek Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis died on Monday at the age of 98, the media reported.

Mitsotakis, one of the most prominent politicians in the country for decades, "passed away surrounded by persons he loved and who loved him", Xinhua news agency cited a family statement as saying.

Conservative Mitsotakis served as Prime Minister from 1990 to 1993. He was first elected to parliament in 1946 and was re-elected numerous times until he quit politics in 2004.

He is survived by four children. Among them is Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the main opposition New Democracy party, and MP Dora Bakogiannis, a former Foreign Minister.