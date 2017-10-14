A twenty-year-old woman and three others were today arrested on the charge of killing her just baby boy and dumping it near a building at Dombivli in the district, police said. The arrested include the woman's mother, police said. The accused were identified as Kamlesh Bhanushali (29), Mahesh Bande (24) and the woman and her mother Shanta Banerjee (45), they added.



Representational Image

On October 9, Manpada police had received information that body of a baby was lying near a building. When they went to the spot, they found that the body was packed in a blue coloured bag and the throat of the new born was slit, said police. According to police, the twenty-year-old woman became pregnant as she was in a relationship with the two accused men. At the advanced stage of pregnancy, the duo allegedly gave her pills to terminate her pregnancy. "On the night of October 9, the woman gave birth to the baby boy at home, where her mother assisted her. The accused allegedly slit the throat of the child and then packed it in a blue bag and dumped out of the widow of their building," a police officer said.

During the probe, the police were informed that one of the women in the building was pregnant. When they inquired with the woman about her pregnancy and child, she could not give satisfactory answers. When police inquired further, she revealed to them what had happened. Senior police inspector Gajanan Kabdule, of the Manpada police station said that further investigation into the matter is on.