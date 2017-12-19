From Hardik Patel to Shaktisinh Gohi: All the controversial people in Gujarat polls 2017

The Patidar leader, 23, made headlines with the demand for his community's reservation and continues to draw huge crowds to his rallies

Hardik Patel

The Patidar leader, 23, made headlines with the demand for his community's reservation and continues to draw huge crowds to his rallies. The emerging politician had pledged support to the Congress for these polls, but the party didn't win a majority, despite his campaigning.

Jagdish Mevani

Dalit lawyer and activist, 37, won as an independent candidate in the Vadgam constituency. Mevani has been a fierce and vocal critic of the BJP. When he announced that he would be running for the elections last months, the Congress reportedly withdrew its candidate in Vadgam, which has otherwise been their stronghold.

Alpesh Thakor

Infamous for his 'mushroom' dig at the Prime Minister, this OBC leader from the Congress won in the Radhanpur constituency. After the Patidar reservation agitation, Thakor founded the OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch, a platform to demand reservations.

Vijay Rupani: BJP's incumbent CM has retained his seat in the Rajkot West constituency. He took over from former CM Anandiben Patel in 2016. The RSS member was pitted against Congress's Indranil Rajyaguru, who was contesting from the Rajkot West seat this time and not his stronghold of Rajkot East and Gujarat's richest candidate. Rajyaguru is Gujarat's richest candidate this year.

Shaktisinh Gohil: One of Congress's most prominent leaders lost in the constituency of Mandvi in Kutch. He'd lost in the 2012 elections, but was re-elected to the Assembly from Abdasa in 2014 with a tiny margin of over 750 votes. BJP candidate Virendrasinh Jadeja defeated Gohil by a margin of 9,046 votes.

