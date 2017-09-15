Gurmeet Ram Rahim case: Cops who tried to free Ram Rahim held



Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

The Haryana Police yesterday said it has arrested three policemen who allegedly conspired to help Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh escape after his conviction.

The policemen - two head constables and a constable - were part of the Dera chief's security detail during his appearance before a CBI court which held him guilty of raping two of his followers.

The cops were arrested in Panchkula where they were called to join the investigation, said Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh. They have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, including the sedition charge, said Singh.