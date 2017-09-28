The house arrest of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been extended by another month by authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province, saying his activities pose a threat to the peace and tranquillity in the country.



Hafiz Saeed

Saeed, the JuD chief, has been under house arrest since January 31 this year. The Punjab Home Department on Tuesday issued an order extending the house arrest of Saeed and his four aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain – for another 30 days with effect from September 25.

In its latest order, the Punjab Home Department said, "...Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniat have planned to spread chaos in the country on their expected release. They have planned to make demonstrations under the leadership of Saeed."