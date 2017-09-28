The house arrest of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been extended by another month by authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province, saying his activities pose a threat to the peace and tranquillity in the country.
Hafiz Saeed
Saeed, the JuD chief, has been under house arrest since January 31 this year. The Punjab Home Department on Tuesday issued an order extending the house arrest of Saeed and his four aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain – for another 30 days with effect from September 25.
In its latest order, the Punjab Home Department said, "...Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniat have planned to spread chaos in the country on their expected release. They have planned to make demonstrations under the leadership of Saeed."
Hafiz Saeed, LeT are 'liabilities': Pakistan
Pakistan's Foreign Minister has acknowledged that Hafiz Saeed, the Haqqanis and the LeT are 'liabilities' for the country but it does not have the required 'assets' to get rid of them. Khawaja Asif said the US, which is putting pressure on Pakistan to tackle terrorist groups operating from its soil, once used to treat them as 'darlings'. Trump had last month criticised Pakistan for its support to terror groups, saying it receives billions in US aid but continues to harbour militants.
July 28
The previous order to extend his house arrest was issued
Trending Video
Watch video: Dahisar river touches the danger mark near National Park
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr