Hardik Patel accuses BJP of using 'sex tape' to malign him

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of releasing an alleged sex CD to dent his image.



A CD of the Patidar leader has surfaced on social media, in which he can be seen with a woman in a room. Speaking to media, Patel said that the video has been released to malign his image in the light of the upcoming elections in the state.

"This was a very pathetic allegation levelled against me. I am not worried about my reputation but about the woman. This kind of politics is not expected. Gujarat women should wake up and do something against random people using videos like this. This was panned by BJP to secure around 50 seats in election but I don't care," he said.

Coming down heavily upon the saffron party, the Patidar leader said that using women to stay in power is shameless. Earlier, Patel took to Twitter and said that the women of Gujarat have been insulted by the filthy politics.