Have you been overcharged on your restaurant bill? Go to Facebook

Have you been overcharged on your restaurant bill? Has a hospital made you shell out more for medical equipment? Or is your favourite pub sh­o­rtchanging you with faulty peg measures? For the first time, your grievances will be addressed on Facebook by none other than the Controller of the Legal Metrology Office, Amitabh Gupta.

Amitabh Gupta

V Citizens Action Network (VCAN), a not-for-profit has helped create the official Facebook page for the LMO that already has 1,500 citizens as members in three weeks.

Sandeep Ohri from VCAN said, "We had a meeting with LMO officials where we discussed proble­ms people face regularly regarding weights and measures. So, we started this Facebook page which is yet to be publicised properly where people can post their complaints and which the controller himself will address and initiate action if required."

VCAN has also come up with videos to sensitise people on essential issues. A campaign about the new Facebook page will start from today.

Confirming the news, Gupta said every day, the department gets many complaints. So, now to get more people to come forward, the LMO will be online as well to interact with citizen. Social media has become an essential part of people’s lives. Once we get a complaint on Facebook, we will follow the required protocol to find a solution," he said.