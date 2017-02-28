HC disposes petition as Pakistan couple gets deported

They were sent back to Pakistan via a PIA flight at around 12:40 pm on Monday



mid-day's February 10 report

Days after the Central Home Department refused to grant a Pakistani couple Indian citizenship or extend their visa, the state government informed the Bombay High Court that it has managed to deport them.

Petition dismissed

Counsel appearing for the government told the bench of justice Abhay Oka and Anuja Prabhudesai that Syed Waseem Ur Rehman and his wife Sayeda Saima Waseem Ur Rehman were taken to the Mumbai airport on Monday and deported via a Pakistani International Airlines flight (PIA) around 12.40pm.

After being informed about the deportation, Justice Oka disposed of a petition filed by Shaffique Qureshi through counsel Ajit Kenjale. Qureshi had mentioned in the petition that Rehman, who claims to be the descendant of a Sufi Saint, has been staying in Bhandup since October 2010. He originally hails from Rawalpindi.

Qureshi had also said that Rehman illegally procured the X type visa, as it was usually not given to Bangladeshis and Pakistanis and that he was indulging in anti-national activities by delivering provocative speeches.

Though Rehman had given an undertaking to the HC that he would leave the country, he did not. Instead he appealed to the Apex Court, which rejected his plea and upheld the HC's decision.

Sufi background

Rehman had earlier claimed that his grandfather Sayed Sufi Mansuri Hasan Shah, born in Bhensori of Uttar Pradesh in the year 1906, was a Sufi Saint. To support his stay in the country, he had also claimed in his petition that his grandfather was a freedom fighter, who served in the Indian National Army. But after partition, he stayed in India, while some of the family members migrated to Pakistan. He had also established several shrines in India and worked for Sufism. Rehman further said that his grandfather had prepared a will and declared him the successor of the shrines. He was also entrusted with the work of propagating Sufism.