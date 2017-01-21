Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opens inaugural concert for Donald Trump



DJ-drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the inaugural concert. Getty Images

Washington: Popular Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the inaugural concert for Donald Trump with a scintillating performance in front of several thousands of people at the Lincoln Memorial here. Known as DJ Ravidrums, he was the first performer at Trump’s inaugural concert.

Meanwhile, a Hindu priest, Narayanachar L Digalakota from Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland, will be among various religious leaders who will offer prayers at the National Prayer Service of Trump today.