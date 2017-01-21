Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opens inaugural concert for Donald Trump

DJ-drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the inaugural concert. Getty Images
Washington: Popular Indian-American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the inaugural concert for Donald Trump with a scintillating performance in front of several thousands of people at the Lincoln Memorial here. Known as DJ Ravidrums, he was the first performer at Trump’s inaugural concert.
Meanwhile, a Hindu priest, Narayanachar L Digalakota from Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland, will be among various religious leaders who will offer prayers at the National Prayer Service of Trump today.
Solange Knowles headlines 'Peace Ball'
Solange Knowles, didn’t hit the stage until late into the night, but the 3,000-odd enthusiastic guests packed into the National Museum of African American History and Culture weren’t going anywhere. It was an energetic crowd at ‘Peace Ball’, organised by progressive activist Andy Shallal.
