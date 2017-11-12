Indian coast guard saves German in mid-sea operation



The coast guard copter winching the German from the ship



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) managed to save a German national who had suffered a cardiac attack onboard a cruise ship on Saturday. According to the ICG, they had received a distress message around 2.30pm, mentioning that a German passenger cruise ship with 1,855 passengers on board had a 75-year-old German, Konrad Anton, who had suffered a cardiac arrest. After the call was received, the coast guard immediately coordinated a helicopter, and a fast interceptor boat was launched within minutes.



The German, Konrad Anton

Meanwhile, in coordination with the cruise ship, the coast guard advised the ship to come close to the Goa coast at full speed. The patient was winched by coast guards from the north of Reddi port and brought to an ambulance which was coordinated to wait at Miramar beach close to Manipal hospital. The patient was handed over to the

medical team.

"The patient is now reported to be in stable condition and under treatment by a team of specialists at Manipal Hospital in Goa," the coast guard said.

2.30pm Time at which the coast guard got the distress call



Also view - Photos: 10 unsolved murders in Mumbai



